Women were stranded overnight after falling off cliff at Florida golf course on Christmas

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Two women were rescued after they fell off a cliff at a Citrus County golf course on Christmas Day.

The Citrus County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the Black Diamond Ranch Golf Course around 9:59 a.m. after receiving reports about an extreme fall over 30 feet.

The caller stated that the two women fell approximately 50 feet off the cliff on the Quarry Course near Hole 17 and were stranded overnight.

CCFR said air support was initially requested, but all air medical services declined to respond due to "adverse weather conditions."

Crews then arrived on the scene at 10:05 a.m. and coordinated with golf course maintenance personnel, who provided golf carts to help first responders access the quarry.

First responders then attempted a low-angle rescue operation and made contact with the women at the bottom of the quarry. Both were conscious and breathing.

Crews said they then assessed and stabilized the women before they used golf arts to bring the patients to the top of the quarry, where they were then taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

CCFR said the incident occurred on Christmas Day but went undiscovered until the morning of December 26.