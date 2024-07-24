'Willing to kill someone': Deputies searching for suspect who cut victim's face with knife

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are searching for a suspect who is on the run after he cut a victim's face with a knife last Saturday.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a home on Treehaven Drive in Spring Hill around 2:15 a.m. on July 20.

The caller told a 911 operator that a man knocked on their door to ask for help. When the caller looked out the window, the caller saw the victim with a "really bad gash" on his face.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim in the caller's yard with a severe gash to the side of his face. He was also bleeding "profusely."

The victim told deputies he was at 39-year-old Steven Slattery's home at 6610 Treehaven Drive to visit a woman who lived there. While there, he said Slattery began accusing him and others in the home of stealing his money and illegal narcotics.

The victim attempted to calm Slattery down, but he said Slattery then got a knife and cut the victim's face. During the altercation, Slattery allegedly made comments about "not being afraid to go back to prison" and that he was willing to kill someone.

The victim then fled from the home and went to the neighbor's house to ask for help. Hernando County Fire Rescue transported him to a local hospital, where deputies said he will recover.

Deputies said Slattery fled the area immediately after the incident. When he is located, he will be charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information on Slattery's whereabouts should contact Detective J. Tippin at HCSO or Hernando County Crime Stoppers to be eligible for a reward.

