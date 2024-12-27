Unknown bystander saves 3 people from Spring Hill house fire

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A bystander rescued three people from a home that caught on fire in Spring Hill early Friday morning.

Hernando County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the fire on Harrow Road around 7 a.m. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from a front window.

An investigation revealed that the bystander was walking by when they saw flames coming out of the front window. They were able to contain the fire with a garden hose before HCFR arrived and save the three people inside, who were asleep.

HCFR said the front living room was significantly damaged and the home was rendered unlivable. The American Red Cross is currently assisting the displaced occupants of the home.

No injuries were reported. The bystander's identity remains unknown.

Crews determined that the cause of the fire was electrical.