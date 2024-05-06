Undercover operation ends in arrests of 15 'cyber predators' in Citrus County: CCSO

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — An undercover operation launched in Citrus County ended in the arrest of 15 accused "cyber predators," according to officials.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said throughout the operation, law enforcement posed as minors on various websites, where they received sexually explicit pictures, messages and "detailed requests of various sexual activities" from adults.

Of the fifteen arrested, seven traveled, some for over an hour, in an attempt to engage in sexual activity with the minor.

Charges ranged from transmission of harmful material to a minor to solicitation of a minor.

"I am proud of the exceptional partnership between our agency and the law enforcement agencies who assisted in bringing these disgraceful monsters to justice," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. "Our HTCU will continue to work diligently to stop sexual predators from preying on our children.