Two Homosassa residents killed in wrong-way crash

HERNADO COUNTY, Fla. — Two Homosassa residents were killed in a head-on crash in Hernando County early Saturday morning after one motorist was driving the wrong way, officials said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a 45-year-old Homosassa man was driving a Volkswagen Jetta southbound in the northbound lanes of State Road 589 at about 12:40 a.m.

The second vehicle, a Honda Odyssey, driven by a 47-year-old Homosassa woman, was traveling northbound on SR 589.

Just north of County Line Road, the Jetta collided head-on with the Odyssey.

After the impact, both vehicles rotated and then overturned, killing both drivers at the scene, FHP officials said.

Two passengers traveling in the Odyssey, a 20-year-old Inverness woman and a 20-year-old Homosassa man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to an area hospital.