Teen driver arrested after hitting, killing pedestrian in Hernando: FHP

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A Spring Hill teenager is in jail after he allegedly fled the scene of a deadly accident Friday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.

According to FHP, Cameron Grosso, 18, was driving a BMW southbound on Lenox Blvd. in Hernando County around 5 p.m. Friday. FHP said near the intersection with Ruby Falls Court, a pedestrian walking along the edge of the road was hit by the BMW.

FHP said Grosso continued driving away from the before eventually stopping on Maybelle Drive at Lenox Blvd.

The victim, who was from New York, was taken to an area hospital where he died.

FHP said Grosso and his two passengers were uninjured in the accident.

Grosso was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash and attaching an unassigned license plate to the vehicle. He was then booked into the Hernando County Jail.