Suspect escapes Florida hospital, steals victim's car and runs him over: HCSO

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested after deputies say she escaped a hospital before stealing a man's car and running him over on Saturday.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived at the hospital around 12 p.m. after they received a report of a hit-and-run crash in the parking lot.

According to deputies, 41-year-old Lisa Nicosia was transported to Tampa General Hospital-Brooksville on Oct. 12 under a Marchman Act. Witnesses, including nursing staff, said Nicosia then eloped from the hospital by running out of the entrance to the Emergency Department.

Deputies said Nicosia then approached the 70-year-old victim, who was sitting in his car in the parking lot. After she forcefully removed him from the driver's seat and entered the car, the victim ran to the passenger side and opened the door in an attempt to prevent Nicosia from getting away.

However, according to deputies, Nicosia immediately began driving away, which caused the victim to fall from the car and become trapped under the rear passenger wheel well. She then continued in reverse and ran over the victim's upper body.

Nursing staff approached and pleaded with Nicosia to stop the car so they could help the victim, but according to witnesses, she ignored them and drove away, running over the victim a second time.

Nurses then immediately rendered aid to the victim until he was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital (TGH) in Tampa.

While responding to the initial call, deputies saw the suspect vehicle traveling east on Jefferson Street and attempted a traffic stop, but said Nicosia fled. After traveling a short distance, she pulled into the parking lot of a local business and fled on foot. Deputies apprehended Nicosia after a short pursuit.

HCSO said Nicosia was interviewed by detectives and that she was still showing signs of impairment from narcotics, which was the reason for the Marchman Act.

She was taken back to TGH-Brooksville for medical clearance before being transported to the Hernando County Detention Center.

Deputies said the victim's prognosis is currently "grim."

Nicosia is facing multiple charges, including attempted felony murder, carjacking and resisting arrest without violence. She is being held without bond.