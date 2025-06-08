Spring Hill woman killed in crash after teen ran stop sign: FHP

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A Spring Hill woman was killed in a Hernando County crash early June 8 after a teen driver ran a stop sign, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.

According to the FHP report, a Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by an 18-year-old Port Richey man, was traveling southbound on Lema Drive on Sunday morning.

At the same time, a Chevy Malibu, driven by the victim, a 36-year-old Spring Hill woman, was heading eastbound on Spring Hill Drive.

At the intersection of the two roadways, the teen ran a stop sign, entered into the intersection and struck the left side of the Malibu, according to authorities.

The impact caused the Malibu to hit a utility pole and then a tree. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

The teen driver and two female passengers, aged 17 and 18, suffered minor injuries and were taken to area hospitals.