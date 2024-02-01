Spring Hill shooting that left 1 injured deemed 'accidental': HCSO

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Spring Hill shooting that left one person injured was deemed accidental by authorities on Thursday.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived at a residence in the Mariner's Cay Apartment Complex on Ridgeline Lane around 1 p.m. on Jan. 31.

There, they found the victim, who deputies described as a "male juvenile," shot in the torso. Officials treated the victim at the scene before he was taken to a local trauma center.

Witnesses identified the suspect as Thesani James, 18, and reportedly told deputies that he fled the complex in an Uber. Patrol deputies worked with school resource deputies to find an address for James in order to locate him.

Deputies arrived at James' last known address at the Bridgewater Club apartment complex and placed him into custody after locating him.

James allegedly told deputies the shooting was "accidental" because he didn't know the gun was loaded. He added that he is friends with the victim, and they were playing video games together before he took the gun from his backpack to show it to the victim.

Deputies said while James was handling the gun, it went off and struck the victim in the torso. He allegedly told deputies he left because he was scared. They added that the victim also told deputies the shooting was accidental before he was transported.

HCSO said James told deputies the firearm was inside his apartment and let detectives go inside to retrieve it.

A further investigation coupled with statements from the victims and witnesses found that the shooting was, indeed, accidental, HCSO said. James was released from custody and taken back home.