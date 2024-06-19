Spring Hill man charged with attempted murder of his brother

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Spring Hill man was arrested for attempted murder after allegedly shooting his older brother during an argument.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, Navor Mora, 24, called 911 and said that he had been in an argument with his older adult brother and ended up shooting him.

Mora told deputies he was in his bedroom when his brother slid a note under his door calling him a bum and saying that he needed to get a job. That's when Mora allegedly holstered a gun and went to confront his brother.

Deputies said Mora punched his brother in the chin when he found him. A female witness tried to intervene when Mora ended up falling on the woman and began shooting his gun, hitting his brother multiple times, deputies said. He told investigators that he wasn't trying to kill his brother.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Mora was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder. He was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center and is being held without bond.