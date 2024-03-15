Spring Hill man arrested for possessing and distributing child pornography, deputies say

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Spring Hill man was arrested for possessing and distributing child pornography, according to deputies.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said detectives received information about the child pornography on Feb. 8 and identified Jonathan Caleb Smith, 31, as a suspect.

After they obtained a search warrant for Smith's online accounts and his internet provider, detectives said they found 20 files of child sexual abuse material.

On Thursday, detectives arrived at Smith's home in Spring Hill to speak to him, but they were instead met by his family, who told them that Smith had recently moved to North Carolina.

Detectives then called Smith, who allegedly verified his ownership of the accounts.

HCSO said they then obtained a warrant for Smith's arrest and contacted the Kernersville Police Department in North Carolina, who responded to his new address in order to serve the warrant.

Smith was charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, which he will face after he is transported back to Hernando County.