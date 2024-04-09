Spring Hill man arrested after allegedly trying to break into someone's home with them inside

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Spring Hill man was arrested after allegedly trying to break into someone's home while they were inside.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, a homeowner saw a man, later identified as Charles Anthony Richardson, inside his fenced-in backyard. After the homeowner confronted Richardson, he jumped over the fence and ran to a neighbor's property.

A few minutes later, Richardson went back to the same house and attempted to break into two vehicles that were in the driveway. Police say he then tried to get into the house through the garage door, but the homeowner saw him and was able to lock the door before he got in.

An HCSO K-9 unit arrived on the scene and was preparing to track Richardson's path when dispatchers got another call saying a man matching Richardson's description was in her backyard trying to break into her shed. He ran away again when the homeowner confronted him.

Deputies located Richardson and arrested him. He is being charged with attempted burglary of an occupied dwelling, two counts of attempted burglary of conveyance, and attempted burglary of an unoccupied structure.