Septic supply manager in Hernando County arrested for grand theft and fraud after allegedly overcharging

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla — Septic company owner arrested for allegedly overcharging clients.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) received a report from a septic company manager that Michael Johnson, 38, was ordering extra materials and charging clients for products they did not receive.

Two companies that work with Johnson saw numerous overcharges. When one of the companies confronted Johnson about the discrepancies, he allegedly told them, "I must have fat fingers," according to HCSO.

HCSO says that both companies were overcharged nearly $6,000, but both companies are still checking their invoices for issues.

Johnson was arrested on June 3 and admitted to deputies that he was overcharging companies. According to HCSO, Johnson said he was overcharging to compensate for shortages at the storage facility.

Johnson was charged with one count of Grand Theft and one count of Organized Fraud. According to HCSO, more charges might be coming as the case is still being investigated.