River advocates hope to see more enforcement of new Weeki Wachee rules

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Weeki Wachee River is a natural jewel that attracts visitors daily from all over.

“The first time I saw it, I thought it was paradise, and we had to live here,” said Mary Ann Johnson, with the Weeki Wachee River Rescue Team.

Johnson moved to the Weeki Wachee area ten years ago, but since then, has seen a decline.

Some boaters and kayakers on the river have caused environmental damage by getting out of their boats and trampling the shoreline and underwater plants that manatees eat, which is why there are new rules on the river.

“We’re trying to preserve it, so we have it for generations to come,” Johnson said.

Last July, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission designated the river a Springs Protection Zone at the request of Hernando County Government. The designation means boaters and kayakers can no longer beach, anchor, or moor their vessels.

“You can still come and enjoy this beautiful river. You can swim and do the things that you like to do, but you just can’t anchor, moor, or beach your vessels,” Johnson explained.

However, river advocates like Johnson and Stephanie Kozuch say some people are still breaking the rules.

“We’re still seeing the anchoring, beaching, and mooring. The tree jumpers. The bridge jumpers. The alcohol on the river. Just generally a party atmosphere,” Kozuch said.

In response, more educational signs are going up in spots along the river and at some businesses that rent kayaks and motor boats.

However, river advocates also want to see more enforcement from county deputies and FWC officers and hope more citations will be written soon for violators.

According to an FWC spokesperson, generally speaking, FWC officers are still in a period of writing warnings while the public learns of the new rules.

However, enforcement remains a priority. According to the FWC, Yamaha donated two jet skis to help with patrols along the river.

“The word needs to get out that, you know, we do have rules here now,” Kozuch said.

It’s a work in progress, but Kozuch and Johnson hope people will get educated, attitudes will change, and more people will help them protect the jewel they love.