Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Resource Center opening in Hernando County to provide hot meals, non-perishables, supplies

bottled water
Copyright Getty Images
Justin Sullivan
bottled water
Posted

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Hernando County is opening a Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) to supply residents with hot meals, non-perishable food items, baby supplies, cleaning supplies, and more.

Local government representatives will be in attendance along with non-profit agencies and other services to help with FEMA applications and available aid resources.

The MARC will be at West Hernando Library Branch at 6335 Blackbird Avenue in Brooksville. It is open beginning on Sunday, October 13 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and will be open for up to seven days.

People across the Tampa Bay area are counting down the minutes until power is turned back on. TECO says that by Tuesday, 75% of customers should have power back on.

More than a million people left in the dark after Hurricane Milton

More Hernando and Citrus County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

AAN-web-side-promo-weather.png

About Us

Storm Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.