Resource Center opening in Hernando County to provide hot meals, non-perishables, supplies

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Hernando County is opening a Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) to supply residents with hot meals, non-perishable food items, baby supplies, cleaning supplies, and more.

Local government representatives will be in attendance along with non-profit agencies and other services to help with FEMA applications and available aid resources.

The MARC will be at West Hernando Library Branch at 6335 Blackbird Avenue in Brooksville. It is open beginning on Sunday, October 13 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and will be open for up to seven days.