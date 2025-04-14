Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Person lit house on fire after barricading themselves inside Spring Hill home

House fire barricaded suspect in Spring Hill
Hernando County Sheriff
House fire barricaded suspect in Spring Hill
Barricaded person Spring Hill
Posted

SPRING HILL, Fla — The Hernando County Sheriff (HCSO) said a person lit their house on fire after barricading themselves in the home for several hours in Spring Hill.

The HCSO said they went to the home at the 5000 block of Bromley Avenue in Spring Hill around 1 p.m. after they received a call from a person who was talking about possibly having a gun, bomb, or lighting the house on fire.

Barricaded person Spring Hill

Sheriff Al Nienhuis said that deputies had been called to this home around 130 times before, and the person had significant mental health issues.

Deputies attempted to negotiate with the person inside the home for several hours, but around 4 p.m., the person ignited the house on fire.

Once the fire started, the person did come out of the residence and was not injured, Sheriff Nienhuis said.

According to Hernando County Fire Rescue, firefighters quickly got the fire under control, and no other homes in the neighborhood were damaged.

Inside home fire damage Spring Hill

No other injuries were reported.

State Fire Marshals office along with HCSO will investigate the incident.


"If there had just been a trooper up there, maybe this whole thing could have been avoided."
A judge in Florida is sharing the story of his son's death in hopes of helping the Florida Highway Patrol trooper shortage.

FHP trooper shortage leaves parents wondering if their son could have been saved

More Hernando and Citrus County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.