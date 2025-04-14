Person lit house on fire after barricading themselves inside Spring Hill home

SPRING HILL, Fla — The Hernando County Sheriff (HCSO) said a person lit their house on fire after barricading themselves in the home for several hours in Spring Hill.

The HCSO said they went to the home at the 5000 block of Bromley Avenue in Spring Hill around 1 p.m. after they received a call from a person who was talking about possibly having a gun, bomb, or lighting the house on fire.

Hernando County Sheriff

Sheriff Al Nienhuis said that deputies had been called to this home around 130 times before, and the person had significant mental health issues.

Deputies attempted to negotiate with the person inside the home for several hours, but around 4 p.m., the person ignited the house on fire.

Once the fire started, the person did come out of the residence and was not injured, Sheriff Nienhuis said.

According to Hernando County Fire Rescue, firefighters quickly got the fire under control, and no other homes in the neighborhood were damaged.

Hernando County Sheriff

No other injuries were reported.

State Fire Marshals office along with HCSO will investigate the incident.