Lu the Hippo, longtime resident of Homosassa Springs State Park, passes away

HOMOSASSA SPRINGS, Fla. — A longtime resident of Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park has passed away.

Officials from Florida State Parks announced the death of Lu, a hippo who "touched the lives of millions" for over 60 years, on Sunday. Hundreds of comments of well wishes flooded the post on social media.

"More than a park resident, Lu was an icon and a symbol of the special bond between people and wildlife," a Facebook post reads. "He will be deeply missed and forever remembered."

Lu was born at the San Diego Zoo on Jan. 26, 1960, before he came to Homosassa Springs four years later. According to officials, Lu was a star with the Ivan Tors Animal Actors troupe and starred in multiple films and TV shows, including "Cowboy in Africa," "The Art Linkletter Show," and "The Herb Albert Special."

A statement on the Florida State Parks website reads,

His Hollywood past added to his charm, but it was his calm presence and gentle personality that endeared him to generations of Floridians and visitors alike.



For more than 60 years, Lu was not just an animal in the park; he was a friend, a fixture and a treasured member of the community. Children grew up visiting him, and many returned as adults with children of their own to say hello to the gentle giant. His legacy extends beyond his impressive lifespan — he represented the deep connection between people and the animals who inspire wonder, empathy and stewardship.



Lu is survived in spirit by the devoted park rangers who cared for him, the millions of visitors whose lives he touched and the wildlife community he helped anchor. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Officials did not provide any details about the cause of Lu's death.