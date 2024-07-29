Over a dozen teens charged after fight at Brooksville Youth Academy: HCSO

BROOKSVILLE, Fla — Over a dozen teens were arrested after a fight at Brooksville Youth Academy. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said they went to the facility at 201 Culbreath Road in Brooksville yesterday (July 28) at 11 a.m. after a staff member reported dozens of juveniles at the facility fighting.

According to HCSO, deputies worked with other law enforcement from Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol, and fire rescue crews to tend to the injured and "establish order."

Four juveniles and one adult staff member were taken to the hospital for injuries but have been released. Seventeen teens were arrested in the fight, and two were charged with attempted murder.

"Brooksville Youth Academy, a private company, provides residential treatment programs for male youth, ages 13-17, who have mental health and behavioral needs that require temporary care in a structured, supportive, and therapeutic setting. Some juveniles are court-ordered to reside at the facility, while others are voluntary. The facility houses approximately 50 juveniles (total) in the five dormitories on the property," according to HCSO.