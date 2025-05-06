Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-75 southbound in Hernando County, overturns tractor-trailer

The Florida Highway Patrol said two vehicles collided with a tractor-trailer, causing it to overturn and shut down all southbound lanes of I-75 in Hernando County Tuesday morning.
FHP said a 23-year-old man driving a Dodge Ram 3500 towing a trailer was traveling south on I-75 near MM 294. A 25-year-old woman driving a Toyota Camry was also heading south on I-75 when she collided with the rear end of the trailer. Then, a 54-year-old man driving a tractor-trailer collided with the Camry after the Camry's initial collision with the Dodge.
Officials said following the collision with the Camry, the tractor-trailer traveled to the outside shoulder of the highway, struck a guardrail, and overturned.
FHP said both men, the driver of the Dodge and the driver of the tractor-trailer, were not injured. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
At this time, southbound I-75 remains closed with traffic being diverted at SR 50.
“I think, like more people feel compelled to say something now if they hadn’t been before.”
Animal lovers have ramped up their advocacy after being angered by an ABC Action News report about a Polk County shelter falling short of expectations.