Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-75 southbound in Hernando County, overturns tractor-trailer

The Florida Highway Patrol said two vehicles collided with a tractor-trailer, causing it to overturn and shut down all southbound lanes of I-75 in Hernando County Tuesday morning.

FHP said a 23-year-old man driving a Dodge Ram 3500 towing a trailer was traveling south on I-75 near MM 294. A 25-year-old woman driving a Toyota Camry was also heading south on I-75 when she collided with the rear end of the trailer. Then, a 54-year-old man driving a tractor-trailer collided with the Camry after the Camry's initial collision with the Dodge.

Officials said following the collision with the Camry, the tractor-trailer traveled to the outside shoulder of the highway, struck a guardrail, and overturned.

FHP said both men, the driver of the Dodge and the driver of the tractor-trailer, were not injured. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

At this time, southbound I-75 remains closed with traffic being diverted at SR 50.