Mother killed, children injured after minivan turns in front of dump truck: FHP

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A mother was killed and her children were injured in a crash between a dump truck and a minivan early Wednesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said around 7:03 a.m., a 34-year-old man was driving the dump truck west on West Homosassa Trail. The mother, 50, was driving the Dodge minivan east when she attempted to turn left, but entered the path of the dump truck.

The dump truck then collided with the mini van, killing the mother. Her children who were in the car, a 16-year-old girl, 15-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals.

The dump truck's driver was uninjured.