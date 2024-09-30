Mobile home fire in Hernando County sends firefighter to hospital

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A mobile home fire in Hernando County sent one firefighter to the hospital on Sunday evening after fire crews received reports of an explosion.

The fire happened in the 11000 block of Sunshine Grove Rd in Brooksville just after 7:30 p.m.

Initial reports stated that an explosion was heard from a back room in the home.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw heavy fire coming through the roof.

Hernando County Fire Rescue said that firefighters had a hard time fighting the fire due to a "heavy fire load inside the building" and "a large amount of ammunition."

No civilians were hurt, but one firefighter was taken to a local hospital for a medical related issue.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.