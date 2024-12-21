Man killed in Hernando crash after losing control of truck: FHP

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A Webster man was killed in a Hernando County crash on Saturday after he lost control of the truck he was driving, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.
At about 5:10 a.m., the 23-year-old victim was driving a Ford Ranger pickup truck northbound on U.S. Highway 301 at a “high rate of speed,” according to an FHP report.
North of Ranchette Boulevard, the driver lost control of the vehicle.
The truck left the roadway and struck a tree along the west shoulder of the highway.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
While many children have plenty of presents under the Christmas tree, that's not always the case for foster children. ABC Action News reporter Keely McCormick spoke to a 16-year-old who spent most of her life in and out of foster care about life in the system around Christmas.