Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Man killed in Hernando crash after losing control of truck: FHP

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A Webster man was killed in a Hernando County crash on Saturday after he lost control of the truck he was driving, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.

At about 5:10 a.m., the 23-year-old victim was driving a Ford Ranger pickup truck northbound on U.S. Highway 301 at a “high rate of speed,” according to an FHP report.

North of Ranchette Boulevard, the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The truck left the roadway and struck a tree along the west shoulder of the highway.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

 

While many children have plenty of presents under the Christmas tree, that's not always the case for foster children. ABC Action News reporter Keely McCormick spoke to a 16-year-old who spent most of her life in and out of foster care about life in the system around Christmas.

Foster child opens up about life in the system at Christmas

More Hernando and Citrus County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.