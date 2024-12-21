Man killed in Hernando crash after losing control of truck: FHP

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A Webster man was killed in a Hernando County crash on Saturday after he lost control of the truck he was driving, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.

At about 5:10 a.m., the 23-year-old victim was driving a Ford Ranger pickup truck northbound on U.S. Highway 301 at a “high rate of speed,” according to an FHP report.

North of Ranchette Boulevard, the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The truck left the roadway and struck a tree along the west shoulder of the highway.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.