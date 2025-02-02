Man ejected, killed in Hernando crash after vehicle hits utility pole, flips: FHP

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A Weeki-Wachee man was killed in an early Sunday morning crash after the impact ejected him from the vehicle, authorities said.

The 23-year-old victim was driving a Toyota Tundra westbound on State Road 50 in Hernando County at about 12:42 a.m.

West of U.S. Highway 19, the man failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

The Tundra went to the north shoulder of the highway and struck a utility pole. It then came back across the roadway to the south shoulder and overturned.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle as it overturned, the report stated.

He was taken an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.