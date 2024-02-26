Man dead, 15-year-old seriously injured after 3-vehicle crash in Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — One person died, and another was seriously injured after a three-vehicle crash in Citrus County Sunday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said around 7:30 p.m., a 21-year-old woman was driving a Kia Optima east on County Road 486 when the Optima overtook and collided with a moped traveling ahead of it.

The rider, 28, and passenger, 15, of the moped fell onto the road before they were then struck by a Chevy Equinox driven by a 75-year-old man.

The rider and passenger were both taken to local hospitals. The rider passed away from his injuries, while the passenger was seriously injured.