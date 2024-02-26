Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Man dead, 15-year-old seriously injured after 3-vehicle crash in Citrus County

Watch the latest ABC Action News headlines any time. Updated weekdays during from 4am to 11:30pm.
Florida-Highway-Patrol-cruiser-FHP
Posted at 9:44 AM, Feb 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-26 10:42:19-05

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — One person died, and another was seriously injured after a three-vehicle crash in Citrus County Sunday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said around 7:30 p.m., a 21-year-old woman was driving a Kia Optima east on County Road 486 when the Optima overtook and collided with a moped traveling ahead of it.

The rider, 28, and passenger, 15, of the moped fell onto the road before they were then struck by a Chevy Equinox driven by a 75-year-old man.

The rider and passenger were both taken to local hospitals. The rider passed away from his injuries, while the passenger was seriously injured.

More Hernando and Citrus County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.