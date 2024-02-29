Watch Now
Man arrested for shooting live-in girlfriend during argument, deputies say

Posted at 12:42 PM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 12:42:06-05

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A man who shot and killed his girlfriend during an argument was arrested on Wednesday, according to deputies.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said around 10:46 p.m., deputies arrived at a home on St. Ives Boulevard within the Pristine Place community of Spring Hill after reports of a shooting.

There, they found Roland Maurice Akins, 62, who was immediately taken into custody. Deputies found the victim shortly after, who had been shot and had already passed away.

Deputies said Akins told investigators he was arguing with the victim, his live-in girlfriend, and that he was trying to get her to leave his home. He then stated that the victim was holding a gun during the argument, and when he gained possession of it, it accidentally went off and struck the victim.

After questioning, Akins was arrested and charged with homicide. He was taken to the Hernando County Detention Facility, where he is being held without bond.

Deputies said this is still an ongoing investigation. If you have information on this case, contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS from a cell phone.

