Man arrested for shooting at and intentionally swerving into other driver: CCSO

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested after deputies say he shot at another driver's car during a road rage incident on Tuesday.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said on March 5, the victim was driving north in the outside lane on US Highway 19 when Tyler Grimison, 31, intentionally swerved into and struck the victim's vehicle on the passenger side.

Then, deputies said after Grimison hit the car, the victim heard a "boom," believing it was a gunshot. Once the victim realized they had been shot at, they briefly lost control of the vehicle.

Grimison then passed the victim, driving on the shoulder of the road, according to deputies.

While reviewing surveillance footage in the area, a detective was able to spot Grimison's Jeep and the victim's vehicle. An anonymous tip led to Grimison's home, where deputies said they found the gun they believed was used during the shooting.

"We appreciate the public's assistance and the diligent work of Detective Kelly in bringing this dangerous situation to a swift resolution," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. "Road rage incidents can escalate quickly and have tragic consequences. Our agency takes these incidents very seriously and will continue to dedicate resources to investigate and hold offenders accountable."

Grimison was taken to the Citrus County Detention Facility and is being held without bond. He was charged with shooting into an occupied conveyance, discharging a firearm in public and criminal mischief.