Man arrested for reckless driving with toddler in car on his way to court: HCSO

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla — A man was arrested for reckless driving after he was spotted speeding with a child in the car on his way to court.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO), a deputy doing traffic enforcement at Mariner Boulevard and Quintara Street on Jan. 16 at 10:30 a.m. The deputy saw a vehicle that was driven by Matthew Cuesta, 24, that was traveling at a high rate of speed. The deputy allegedly clocked Cuesta going 80 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to HCSO.

The deputy pulled over the vehicle and HCSO said that Cuesta told the deputy that he was heading to court and had a separate upcoming court date for speeding as well.

HCSO said that a toddler was inside the vehicle and the child was not properly restrained.

Cuesta was arrested and charged with reckless driving, taken to jail, and given a $1,000 bond.

