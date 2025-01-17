Man arrested for exposing himself to kids riding school bus home: CCSO

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested after deputies claimed he exposed himself to children while they were riding a school bus home on Thursday.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said several students told their parents that Freddy Richie Parisi, 36, was exposing himself in a car next to the bus.

According to deputies, one of the students submitted an anonymous tip, including a video of the incident and the vehicle he was driving, which included the tag number.

The parents also contacted CCSO immediately to report the incident, and deputies launched the investigation. A detective then identified Parisi from conducting sex offender checks. He then worked with school resource officers to identify the other victims who witnessed the incident.

Parisi was arrested for five counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition and is being held at the Citrus County Detention Facility without bond.