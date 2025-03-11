Man arrested after wife found dead from meth overdose: CCSO

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said they arrested a man for murder after his wife was found dead from a drug overdose.

CCSO said they arrested Dean Nelson, 52, of Crystal River, for the death of his wife, Christine Nelson, 47.

Deputies said they were called to a home off of North Rock Crusher Road on Jan. 27 and found Christine dead in the house from what investigators determined was an overdose of methamphetamine.

CCSO said they were able to find that Dean had given his wife the dose of methamphetamine that ended up leading to her death.

Dean was charged with murder on March 10 and is being held in jail without bond at the Citrus County Detention Facility.