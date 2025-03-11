Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Man arrested after wife found dead from meth overdose: CCSO

Citrus County Sheriff's Office Badge
WFTS
Citrus County Sheriff's Office Badge
Posted

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said they arrested a man for murder after his wife was found dead from a drug overdose.

CCSO said they arrested Dean Nelson, 52, of Crystal River, for the death of his wife, Christine Nelson, 47.

Deputies said they were called to a home off of North Rock Crusher Road on Jan. 27 and found Christine dead in the house from what investigators determined was an overdose of methamphetamine.

CCSO said they were able to find that Dean had given his wife the dose of methamphetamine that ended up leading to her death.

Dean was charged with murder on March 10 and is being held in jail without bond at the Citrus County Detention Facility.

While current owner Stu Sternberg hasn't said he's ready to sell the Tampa Bay Rays, two groups have emerged as potential buyers.

2 groups express interest in purchasing Tampa Bay Rays

More Hernando and Citrus County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.