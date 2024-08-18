Hernando Sheriff's Office still searching for man missing since Tuesday

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is continuing the search today for David Lamar Brown, who has been missing since Tuesday.

On Sunday, a special volunteer area was expected to be at the Community Bible Church, 5041 Griffin Road, Brooksville. The HCSO volunteer coordinator planned to provide maps of the area and offer suggestions of areas to search at about 7:30 a.m.

Anyone who planned to assist in the search for Brown was advised to stay on public right-of-ways while conducting their search.

The HCSO, along with multiple partnering agencies, have been searching for Brown, who was last seen near Batten Road (between Deerfly Road and Family Lane) on late Tuesday morning.

Brown is a white male, about 70-years-old. He has grey hair, and a grey goatee with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with horizontal blue stripes (ripped on the back) and blue shorts.

He had no shoes and possibly one sock. (He was originally wearing shoes, but surveillance footage showed he was wearing no shoes and just one sock.)

Mr. Brown suffers from significant medical issues.

Anyone who spots anything suspicious is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.