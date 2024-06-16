Hernando firefighters rescue driver from roller crash into canal

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) rescued a driver after a rollover crash landed the vehicle in a canal on Saturday.

Just before 9 p.m., HCFR responded to the crash that caused the vehicle to rollover into a canal on Shoal Line Boulevard near Lentini Lane in Hernando Beach. There was a report of a vehicle occupant trapped and submerged in the canal.

Firefighters arrived on scene and entered the water. They successfully rescued the lone occupant from the passenger side of the vehicle and brought them to shore, Fire Rescue officials said.

CPR was initiated along with advanced cardiac life support procedures.

Heading to the to a hospital, the patient regained a pulse, but remains in critical condition.

“Great work by all responders and we are praying for a positive outcome,” a post stated on a HCFR social media page.