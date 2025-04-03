Hernando County woman wins $900,000 from lottery quick pick ticket

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A Hernando County woman won $900,000 from the Jackpot Triple Play drawing on Dec. 20, 2024.

The Florida Lottery said Lenora Carpenter purchased a Jackpot Triple Play Quick Pick ticket from Publix at 19390 Cortez Boulevard in Brooksville. Carpenter chose to receive her earnings in a lump sum of $534,009.60.

Publix will receive a $1,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.