Hernando County Fire Rescue responding to large fire that included multiple explosions

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Hernando County Fire Rescue is working to extinguish a large fire that included multiple explosions, officials said.

The fire incident involved a mobile home and multiple travel trailers on the property off of Talisman Street in Ridge Manor.

Multiple explosions were occurring on the property, officials said.

Two additional engines and tankers have been requested to the scene and Pasco County Fire Rescue is responding to assist.

People are asked to avoid the area.