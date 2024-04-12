Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Hernando County deputies reunite missing kayaker with family after aerial search

Deputies reunited a lost kayaker on the Weeki Wachee River with his family.
Covering Hernando Generic
Posted at 12:50 PM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 12:50:17-04

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla — Deputies reunited a kayaker with his family after he got lost on the Weeki Wachee River Thursday.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, the family was kayaking down the river in the area of the Weeki Wachee Springs State Park around 4 p.m.

One person was then separated from the group and was unable to find his way back to the vacation rental.

Rogers Park and Hospital Hole

Hernando deputies launched a helicopter around 8:30 p.m. to look for the man.

After about a 10-minute search, they spotted him on the river in the area of Hospital Hole and were able to safely reunite him with his family.

The man was not injured but tired from a long paddle, according to deputies.

More Hernando and Citrus County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.