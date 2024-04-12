Hernando County deputies reunite missing kayaker with family after aerial search

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla — Deputies reunited a kayaker with his family after he got lost on the Weeki Wachee River Thursday.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, the family was kayaking down the river in the area of the Weeki Wachee Springs State Park around 4 p.m.

One person was then separated from the group and was unable to find his way back to the vacation rental.

Hernando deputies launched a helicopter around 8:30 p.m. to look for the man.

After about a 10-minute search, they spotted him on the river in the area of Hospital Hole and were able to safely reunite him with his family.

The man was not injured but tired from a long paddle, according to deputies.