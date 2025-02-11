Florida woman accused of abandoning 8 dogs in home after she moved

FLORAL CITY, Fla. — A Floral City woman was accused of abandoning eight dogs in a home with no food and water after she moved.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said they arrested Jennifer Ashley, 48, on eight counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

CCSO said that neighbors called 911 on Saturday, Feb. 8, after attempting to help a distressed cat at a residence at E. Boblink Lane in Floral City. Neighbors noticed what appeared to be animal remains through the window of the home.

When deputies entered the home, they found the skeletal remains of eight dogs.

CCSO said they found a letter addressed to Ashley, but she was not at the home. When deputies contacted her, she told them that she had moved to another home in Floral City and effectively abandoned the dogs without food or water.

After collecting evidence, CCSO said they had probable cause to arrest Ashley. She was taken into custody, and her bond was set at $20,000.