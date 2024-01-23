Florida man arrested after breaking into ex-girlfriend's home, stealing revolver: HCSO

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested after deputies said he broke into his ex-girlfriend's Brooksville home and stole her gun Monday morning.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the victim called 911 around 8 a.m. when she arrived at her home on Salina Street and found a white car parked in her driveway. She stayed in her own car on the side of the road near her home while she called.

Deputies said the victim then saw her ex-boyfriend, James Dillon Ryan, 30, walking across her front yard and carrying a revolver. The gun, she said, belonged to her.

She then started recording Ryan on her phone, but when he noticed her, he walked toward her and placed the gun to his head, allegedly stating he was "going to shoot himself."

Ryan knocked the phone out of her hands before pointing the gun at the victim's head, stating that he was going to shoot her, according to deputies.

Before he left the scene, deputies said Ryan fired a round into the ground very close to the victim's feet.

During an investigation, deputies found that Ryan entered the home through an unlocked window and stole the revolver and jewelry. He also turned off the power to the home before entering because he knew there were security cameras, according to deputies.

In an attempt to find Ryan, deputies went to a home on Chase Street in Spring Hill. There, they said they found the white car he had been driving parked in the driveway and saw the stolen revolver tucked between the driver's seat and center console. A second gun was found on the passenger side floorboard.

The resident of the home and registered owner of the car allegedly told deputies Ryan had run out the backdoor. After searching, they found Ryan hiding in a loft area of the garage.

Deputies said Ryan refused to comply and physically resisted arrest, so they used OC spray to "gain compliance."

When they checked Ryan's criminal history, deputies found out that he's a convicted felon and not permitted to possess a gun, as well as an active Hernando County warrant.

After being medically cleared for the OC spray and a small laceration near his eye, Ryan was arrested and charged with the following:



Armed burglary dwelling/structure

Aggravated assault with deadly weapon

Discharge firearm in public

Criminal mischief

Possession of firearm by convicted felon

Resist arrest

Battery on LEO

His bond is set at $48,000. Deputies added he was also placed under arrest on the Hernando County warrant for violation of probation/DWLSR, which has no bond.