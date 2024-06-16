Watch Now
FHP: Pedestrian hit, killed in Citrus crash

Posted at 11:14 AM, Jun 16, 2024

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed in a Citrus County crash on Saturday when he attempted to cross a roadway, authorities said.
A Dodge Ram, driven by a 75-year-old Lecanto man, was traveling eastbound on County Road 490, approaching South Lantana Way at about 11:57 p.m.

At the same time, a male Homosassa pedestrian, 36, was walking a Lectric bike across the roadway.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the pedestrian entered the path of the Ram and was struck.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

 

