Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

FHP: Motorcyclist killed in Hernando crash after running red light

Florida-Highway-Patrol-cruiser-FHP
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
Florida-Highway-Patrol-cruiser-FHP
Posted at 11:25 AM, Jun 09, 2024

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed in a Hernando County crash on Saturday after running a red light, authorities said.

A 21-year-old Spring Hill man was riding a Honda motorcycle westbound on Spring Hill Drive at about 6:38 p.m.

A Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by a 43-year-old Spring Hill woman, was traveling southbound on Pinehurst Drive.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, at the intersection, the motorcyclist did not stop for a red light and collided with the Santa Fe.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.