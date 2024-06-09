FHP: Motorcyclist killed in Hernando crash after running red light

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed in a Hernando County crash on Saturday after running a red light, authorities said.

A 21-year-old Spring Hill man was riding a Honda motorcycle westbound on Spring Hill Drive at about 6:38 p.m.

A Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by a 43-year-old Spring Hill woman, was traveling southbound on Pinehurst Drive.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, at the intersection, the motorcyclist did not stop for a red light and collided with the Santa Fe.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman suffered minor injuries.