FHP: Motorcyclist dressed as Santa escapes from trooper after attempted traffic stop

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A man dressed as Santa escaped from a trooper on Saturday night after an attempted traffic stop in Citrus County, authorities said.

At 9 p.m., the trooper saw a white motorcycle with blue trim heading westbound on County Road 486 at Forest Ridge Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.

The man on the motorcycle was wearing a Santa costume and driving "in a reckless manner," going over 120 mph while weaving in and out of traffic, FHP said.

The trooper was able to catch up to the man and signaled to pull him over at County Road 486 and Brandywine Terrace.

In a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by FHP, the man dressed as Santa pulls into a gas station but then quickly drives away from the trooper.

A pursuit was initiated, but FHP says the trooper lost sight of the motorcycle and ended his pursuit at County Road 491 and Black Diamond.

"The sleigh must be in the shop, but last night Mr. Claus didn't pause for any cause," FHP wrote in the social media post. "Anyone that recognizes ol' St. Nick please feel free to call *FHP (*347) and let us know!"