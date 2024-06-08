FHP: Driver sought in fatal Hernando County hit-and-run

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is searching for a driver wanted in a fatal Hernando County hit-and-run.

The unknown vehicle was traveling northbound on Tall Pines Drive.

The victim, a 33-year-old Ridge Manor man, was riding a Huffy motorized bicycle westbound along the sidewalk running parallel with Ridge Manor Boulevard.

According to an FHP report, at the intersection, the suspect failed to stop and hit the victim.

The rider was thrown off the bike near the crash site and was killed at the scene, troopers said.

The suspect then fled the area.

The rider was later discovered by a passing motorist at about 4:30 a.m., but it was unknown what time the crash occurred, the report stated.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.