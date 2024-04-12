Watch Now
FDLE issues missing child alert for 2 teens from Brooksville

Posted at 10:48 AM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 10:55:03-04

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for two teenage girls out of Brooksville.

The FDLE said Tayla Barnes, 15, and Lundynn Brooks, 17, were last seen in the 18300 block of Sheriff Mylander Way in Brooksville.

Officials said Tayla may have a tattoo of the Roman numeral 18 (XVIII) on her left wrist and a tattoo of a flower or heart on her ankle. Lundynn may use the last name Morales and her hair may be dyed pink.

If located, authorities said not to approach and to contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office or 911.

