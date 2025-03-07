Father killed, 9-year-old injured after medical emergency causes Hernando crash

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed after he crashed his car in Hernando County late Thursday night.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the 45-year-old was driving a Nissan Sentra south on SR-589 around 11:40 p.m. when he lost control of the car following a medical emergency.
The Sentra then traveled into the median and overturned. The victim, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car. He was taken to a local hospital along with his 9-year-old son, who was in the car during the crash.
The man later died, while his son suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
FHP did not release details about the medical emergency that led to the crash.
