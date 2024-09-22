Electric bike rider killed in Hernando crash after failing to stop at intersection: FHP

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A Brooksville man riding an electric bike was killed in a crash on Saturday after failing to stop for another vehicle, officials said.

The 42-year-old electric bike driver was traveling southbound on the Nature Coast Trail approaching a stop sign near the intersection of Highfield Road at about 8:35 p.m.

At the same time, a 21-year-old Inverness man driving Chevy Trailblazer was traveling westbound on Highfield Road.

At the trail crossing, the rider failed to stop, entered the path of the Trailblazer and was struck, according to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report.

The rider was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An adult female passenger on the bike suffered serious injuries and also was taken to an area hospital.

The driver of the Trailblazer was not injured.