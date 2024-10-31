Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Driver ran stop sign before hitting 16-year-old and fleeing in Spring Hill: FHP

Officials are still trying to locate the driver involved in the incident
Florida-Highway-Patrol-cruiser-FHP
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
Florida-Highway-Patrol-cruiser-FHP
Posted

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Officials are currently searching for a driver who fled the scene after hitting a 16-year-old boy on Halloween morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said on Oct. 31, a silver SUV was traveling west on Monarch Street in Spring Hill around 8:30 a.m. It then reached the intersection of Mariner Boulevard, where the boy, who was on his way to his high school, was crossing the street.

The suspect failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the boy before fleeing north from the site of the crash.

The boy was left behind with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital to receive care after.

Officials are asking anyone with information about the incident to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

As allegations mount that the DeSantis administration is misusing taxpayer money to influence voters on abortion and marijuana issues, a political communications expert calls the state’s actions not just unprecedented, but dangerous.

Public service or propaganda? The consequences of Florida meddling in on abortion, marijuana issues

More Hernando and Citrus County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.