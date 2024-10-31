Driver ran stop sign before hitting 16-year-old and fleeing in Spring Hill: FHP

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Officials are currently searching for a driver who fled the scene after hitting a 16-year-old boy on Halloween morning.
The Florida Highway Patrol said on Oct. 31, a silver SUV was traveling west on Monarch Street in Spring Hill around 8:30 a.m. It then reached the intersection of Mariner Boulevard, where the boy, who was on his way to his high school, was crossing the street.
The suspect failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the boy before fleeing north from the site of the crash.
The boy was left behind with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital to receive care after.
Officials are asking anyone with information about the incident to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.
