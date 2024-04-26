Dog virus prompts Hernando animal shelter to modify kennel operations

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Hernando County Animal Services is modifying dog operations due to a virus among the kennel population.

Fifteen dogs at the shelter are currently showing signs of an upper respiratory infection consistent with pneumovirus. According to HCAS, pneumovirus is usually non-fatal to dogs, and no dogs have died due to the illness.

The modifications to operations are:



Dog intakes will be limited to essential dogs, including bite quarantine dogs where the owner requests euthanasia, injured strays, stray dogs exhibiting aggressive and dangerous behavior, pre-approved owner-requested euthanasia and strays posing a risk to public safety.



Sterilization surgeries will be suspended until the virus clears the shelter population.

Cat operations remain the same, according to HCAS.

These changes will begin at 5:00 p.m. on April 26 and will last until further notice.