Dog virus prompts Hernando animal shelter to modify kennel operations

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Hernando County Animal Services is modifying dog operations due to a virus among the kennel population.
Fifteen dogs at the shelter are currently showing signs of an upper respiratory infection consistent with pneumovirus. According to HCAS, pneumovirus is usually non-fatal to dogs, and no dogs have died due to the illness.
The modifications to operations are:
- Dog intakes will be limited to essential dogs, including bite quarantine dogs where the owner requests euthanasia, injured strays, stray dogs exhibiting aggressive and dangerous behavior, pre-approved owner-requested euthanasia and strays posing a risk to public safety.
- Sterilization surgeries will be suspended until the virus clears the shelter population.
Cat operations remain the same, according to HCAS.
These changes will begin at 5:00 p.m. on April 26 and will last until further notice.
Seniors evicted from care facility due to bankruptcy
More than 100 local senior citizens are scrambling to find new homes after their senior living facility declared bankruptcy.
More than 100 people evicted from senior care facility due to bankruptcy