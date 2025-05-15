Deputy rescues 2 elderly people after fire erupts in RV

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A Citrus County deputy is getting special recognition after he rescued two elderly people from an RV that burst into flames this week.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Daniel Elias was on patrol when he spotted the RV. When he got closer, he saw the two victims, who were trapped inside.

Elias immediately attempted to extinguish the fire and called for additional help, which allowed him to rescue both victims. Everyone was able to escape the fire safely and without injury.

"We’re incredibly proud to have Deputy Elias on our team, and we’re thankful for his heroic actions in such a dangerous moment," the sheriff's office said.

They also said Citrus County Fire Rescue quickly responded, ensuring the fire was fully extinguished and the area remained safe.