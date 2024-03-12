Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Deputies search for man after he allegedly stabbed his boyfriend

crime scene tape
<b><a label="kat wilcox " class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/@kat-wilcox-329096?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">kat wilcox </a></b>from <b><a label="Pexels" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/photo/crime-scene-do-not-cross-signage-923681/?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">Pexels</a></b>
crime scene tape
Posted at 1:30 PM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 14:00:11-04

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said they are searching for a suspect after he allegedly stabbed his boyfriend during a domestic dispute on Tuesday.

On March 11, around 11:07 p.m., deputies received a call from a person on the 16000 block of Ft. Myers Street in Brooksville. The person said his boyfriend stabbed him in the face and arms with a machete and was chasing him.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they said they found the victim outside a neighboring home covered in what appeared to be blood with a large cut on the left side of his face.

HCSO said the victim identified his live-in boyfriend, Douglas Albert Fullerton, 24, as the person who stabbed him. The victim said Fullerton gained access to his digital devices and was spying on his text messages. Officials said when the victim confronted Fullerton, Fullerton went into another room, grabbed a large machete, swung it, and hit the victim in the face.

The victim then told deputies he grabbed the machete blade to prevent being hit again. The victim alleged Fullerton dropped the machete and went to the kitchen to grab a knife and came back in attempt to continue stabbing him. The victim said he turned to run and felt the knife hit is back.

After the victim was able to escape, he called 911 from a bathroom and Fullerton allegedly yelled from outside the door, "Tell them you got into an accident. I don't wanna go back to jail."

According to HCSO, the victim was able to flee the home but Fullerton chased him. When the victim reached a neighboring home he noticed Fullerton was no longer behind him and was able to stay on the property until help arrived.

Authorities said the victim was taken to a local hospital and assessed for deep cuts to his face, fractures to his facial bones, and minor cuts to his hands and back.

Deputies searched for Fullerton but have yet to locate him.

HCSO has issued an arrest warrant for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon for Fullerton.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Douglas Albert Fullerton can call the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.


    


    
        

          
More Hernando and Citrus County News from ABC Action News

          
 

        

    

    
      
    






    




    
    
    
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    

    
        
Report a typo

    




  

 




  

  
    

        
    
    

        
            

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png


        
    



    
      

          
          
              
Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.