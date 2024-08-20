Deputies said a man was shot outside of lounge after he allegedly bumped into another man

SPRING HILL, Fla — Deputies say a man was shot outside of a Spring Hill lounge after he allegedly bumped into another man and then accidentally shot himself.

The Hernando County Sheriff's office said that they went to Mermaids Lounge, 4564 Commercial Way, in Spring Hill, around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Witnesses told deputies that Willie Joe Frazier Jr. was shot in the front of the lounge by Joshua Howard, 35.

According to HCSO, Frazier allegedly bumped into Howard while the two men were inside the lounge. Howard then waited outside the building for Frazier, confronted him, and reportedly asked "Why he (Frazier) put his hands on him?"

Deputies said surveillance video shows the two men continued to argued outside of the lounge and into the parking lot. Frazier allegedy punched Howard, who had followed him to his car. Howard then pulled out a gun and shot Frazier multiple times, according to HCSO. Frazier died from his injuries.

Howard then attempted to run from the area and shot himself in the side while he tried to put his gun in his waisteband, according to HCSO.

Howard was taken to a hospital for his injuries and remains hospitalized.

He is charged with 2nd degree murder and will be taken to jail once he is released from the hospital.