Deputies need help finding missing juvenile and her infant daughter

SPRING HILL, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office needs help locating a missing juvenile and her infant daughter, who were both last seen on June 16th.

Deputies said Tamya Chloe Johnson, 16, and her infant daughter, Ke-Ari James, were last seen at a residence on Mayflower Road in Spring Hill. HCSO said she left that residence with her daughter and has not returned.

Deputies describe Tamya as a 5'4" female with red hair that may have changed in color. She has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray sweatsuit.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Tamya or her daughter, you are being urged to contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.