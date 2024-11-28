Watch Now
Deputies investigating shooting that left 1 injured at Brooksville motel

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Deputies are currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a Brooksville motel on Wednesday night.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the incident took place at the Sunset Motel on South Broad Street around 9:21 p.m. and injured one person.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

HCSO added that a person of interest is in custody and that there is no danger to the community.

