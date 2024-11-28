Deputies investigating shooting that left 1 injured at Brooksville motel

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Deputies are currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a Brooksville motel on Wednesday night.
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the incident took place at the Sunset Motel on South Broad Street around 9:21 p.m. and injured one person.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
HCSO added that a person of interest is in custody and that there is no danger to the community.
The widow of a Pinellas Park firefighter turned to Susan Solves It after she was cut off from the savings her husband left behind for her.
Widow cut off from the savings her husband left behind